 Bhopal News: Alert In Dhar As Basant Panchami, Friday Namaz Prayers Planned At Bhojshala
Bhopal News: Alert In Dhar As Basant Panchami, Friday Namaz Prayers Planned At Bhojshala

Over 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including an IG, four DIGs, and 10 SPs, along with ASPs and DySPs, will supervise security arrangements throughout Friday. More than 930 women police personnel will be deployed to ensure female devotees can perform Basant Panchami prayers without hassle.

Updated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
MP News: Alert In Dhar As Basant Panchami, Friday Namaz Prayers Planned At Bhojshala

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An alert has been sounded in Dhar and areas of the district where Basant Panchami will be celebrated, officials said on Thursday.

Artificial Intelligence-powered security systems will play a key role as the administration and police gear up to ensure peaceful Basant Panchami prayers and three-hour Namaz at separate spaces within the disputed Bhojshala Temple–Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar town, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s Thursday order.

MP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar
Every nook and cranny of the town, including each house and rooftop, has been mapped using AI, LiDAR and 3D city mapping techniques, ensuring that security personnel, including those coming from other districts and outside the state, have precise maps of every locality in the town.

ADG Intelligence A Sai Manohar said the alert has been issued forDhar district and other places where Basant Panchami is celebrated, while a general alert has been issued to all districts to maintain peace and harmony.

Elaborate security

More than 7,000 state police personnel, including state paramilitary forces, along with eight RAF companies of CRPF, have been deployed around the town based on detailed threat assessment.

Another 1,500 to 2,000 police personnel are on standby to reinforce sensitive areas of Dhar district if required. All personnel have undergone special training to operate AI software and interpret 3D maps.

