MP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dressed in colourful attire with vibrant kalash atop their heads, a large number of women participated in a kalash yatra organised ahead of Basant Panchami amid tight security, on Wednesday in Dhar.

The procession started from Ghoda Chaupati and covered major routes before reaching Bhojshala. The participants carried kalash, flowers and lamps.

Tight security measures were made, and a large police force was deployed as part of security arrangements for Basant Panchami, which falls on Friday. Multiple roads were cordoned off and security personnel were stationed at key points.

IG (Rapid Action Force) Renu Bhattacharya inspected arrangements to ensure that the yatra was conducted peacefully. Authorities have also drawn up a special traffic management plan and requested citizens to follow guidelines.

All eyes are on the Supreme Court decision on Wednesday regarding an application moved by the Hindu Front for Justice seeking “exclusive access” at Bhojshala to offer continuous prayers on Basant Panchami.

Digvijay Singh appeals for communal harmony in Dhar

Agencies: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday urged the Madhya Pradesh government and Dhar district administration to strictly follow Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) orders to ensure peace and communal harmony in the city. His appeal came ahead of Basant

Panchami, which falls on Friday this year.

In a social media post, Singh recalled that in 2003, 2013, and 2016, the ASI had issued clear instructions: when Basant Panchami coincides with Friday prayers, worship at the Bhojshala should take place from sunrise to 1 pm and from 3.30 pm to sunset, while the 1 pm–3 pm slot is reserved for Friday namaz.

He stressed that the government and administration must ensure full compliance with these orders and take strict action against anyone spreading communal hatred or rumours.

“I appeal to all Hindu and Muslim brothers to maintain communal harmony. Our state is a symbol of peace, and it is the moral responsibility of the government and the administration to establish and uphold this peace through legal means,” he added.