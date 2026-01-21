 MP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar

MP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar

In a social media post, Singh recalled that in 2003, 2013, and 2016, the ASI had issued clear instructions: when Basant Panchami coincides with Friday prayers, worship at the Bhojshala should take place from sunrise to 1 pm and from 3.30 pm to sunset, while the 1 pm–3 pm slot is reserved for Friday namaz.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dressed in colourful attire with vibrant kalash atop their heads, a large number of women participated in a kalash yatra organised ahead of Basant Panchami amid tight security, on Wednesday in Dhar.

The procession started from Ghoda Chaupati and covered major routes before reaching Bhojshala. The participants carried kalash, flowers and lamps. 

Read Also
Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP
article-image

Tight security measures were made, and a large police force was deployed as part of security arrangements for Basant Panchami, which falls on Friday. Multiple roads were cordoned off and security personnel were stationed at key points.

IG (Rapid Action Force) Renu Bhattacharya inspected arrangements to ensure that the yatra was conducted peacefully. Authorities have also drawn up a special traffic management plan and requested citizens to follow guidelines. 

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old IT Professional Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car Outside Office In Malad West; Driver Booked
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old IT Professional Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car Outside Office In Malad West; Driver Booked
BJP-Shinde Sena Tensions Surface As Race For Mumbai Mayor’s Post Intensifies Amid Seat Disputes
BJP-Shinde Sena Tensions Surface As Race For Mumbai Mayor’s Post Intensifies Amid Seat Disputes
Shivam Dube's New Haircut Sparks Memes; Netizens Compare With Adolf Hitler During IND Vs NZ T20I In Nagpur
Shivam Dube's New Haircut Sparks Memes; Netizens Compare With Adolf Hitler During IND Vs NZ T20I In Nagpur

All eyes are on the Supreme Court decision on Wednesday regarding an application moved by the Hindu Front for Justice seeking “exclusive access” at Bhojshala to offer continuous prayers on Basant Panchami.

Digvijay Singh appeals for communal harmony in Dhar

Agencies: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday urged the Madhya Pradesh government and Dhar district administration to strictly follow Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) orders to ensure peace and communal harmony in the city. His appeal came ahead of Basant

Panchami, which falls on Friday this year.

In a social media post, Singh recalled that in 2003, 2013, and 2016, the ASI had issued clear instructions: when Basant Panchami coincides with Friday prayers, worship at the Bhojshala should take place from sunrise to 1 pm and from 3.30 pm to sunset, while the 1 pm–3 pm slot is reserved for Friday namaz.

He stressed that the government and administration must ensure full compliance with these orders and take strict action against anyone spreading communal hatred or rumours.

“I appeal to all Hindu and Muslim brothers to maintain communal harmony. Our state is a symbol of peace, and it is the moral responsibility of the government and the administration to establish and uphold this peace through legal means,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar
MP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar
MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos
MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos
MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur
MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur
MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Only 2 Feet Tall Seeks Financial Aid From Collector For Spinal Surgery...
MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Only 2 Feet Tall Seeks Financial Aid From Collector For Spinal Surgery...
MP News: Another Tigress Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve As High Court Issues Notice To Govt Over...
MP News: Another Tigress Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve As High Court Issues Notice To Govt Over...