Bhopal Power Cut January 15: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Swaraj Press, Bairagarh, Vijay Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The power supply will remain affected in several parts of Bhopal on January 15 due to departmental work, officials said. Residents in the listed areas are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: Swaraj Press, 74 Bungalow and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Tata Teleservices (Tower), Barkhedi Kala, Vivekanand College, Sharda Vidhya Mandir

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Jai Krishna Education Society Dharam Kanta, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Pipaliya Baz Kha, Vijay Nagar, Patel Nagar, Shukla Farm House, Vijay Market, Bihari Basti and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Hemu Kalani, Sky Dream, Basant Vihar, Priyadarshini Plaza, Rohit Nagar, Raghunath Nagar, Comfort Enclave, Fortune Signature, Sai Arcade, Sriram Height, Star Avenue, Shubhalay Colony

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Bhesakhedi, Akash Garden, Madhav Ashram, Visarjan Ghat, Mandi, Bairagarh and O&M area

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

The power department has said that the outage is necessary to complete maintenance work. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the scheduled time. Residents are requested to cooperate during the shutdown.