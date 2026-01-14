 Bhopal Power Cut January 15: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Swaraj Press, Bairagarh, Vijay Nagar & More Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut January 15: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Swaraj Press, Bairagarh, Vijay Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut January 15: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Swaraj Press, Bairagarh, Vijay Nagar & More Check Full List

Several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on January 15 due to departmental maintenance work. The outage will affect localities including Swaraj Press, Barkhedi Kala, Vijay Nagar, Bairagarh and nearby areas at different times between 10 am and 4 pm. Residents have been advised to plan accordingly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The power supply will remain affected in several parts of Bhopal on January 15 due to departmental work, officials said. Residents in the listed areas are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: Swaraj Press, 74 Bungalow and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Tata Teleservices (Tower), Barkhedi Kala, Vivekanand College, Sharda Vidhya Mandir
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Read Also
Makar Sankranti 2026 Meets Ekadashi: Avoid Staple Khichdi Or Not? Check Out Here
article-image

Area: Jai Krishna Education Society Dharam Kanta, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Pipaliya Baz Kha, Vijay Nagar, Patel Nagar, Shukla Farm House, Vijay Market, Bihari Basti and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar Police Book 5 Borrowers And Dombivli Developer
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar Police Book 5 Borrowers And Dombivli Developer
Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment
Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi & South Korea President Drum Jam Together On BTS' 'Dynamite' & More; Video Goes Viral
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi & South Korea President Drum Jam Together On BTS' 'Dynamite' & More; Video Goes Viral
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set Up
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set Up

Area: Hemu Kalani, Sky Dream, Basant Vihar, Priyadarshini Plaza, Rohit Nagar, Raghunath Nagar, Comfort Enclave, Fortune Signature, Sai Arcade, Sriram Height, Star Avenue, Shubhalay Colony
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Read Also
Makar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations
article-image

Area: Bhesakhedi, Akash Garden, Madhav Ashram, Visarjan Ghat, Mandi, Bairagarh and O&M area
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

The power department has said that the outage is necessary to complete maintenance work. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the scheduled time. Residents are requested to cooperate during the shutdown.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Sharp Maanjha Threads Pose Serious Risk During Kite Season
Bhopal News: Sharp Maanjha Threads Pose Serious Risk During Kite Season
Bhopal Power Cut January 15: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Swaraj Press, Bairagarh, Vijay Nagar &...
Bhopal Power Cut January 15: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Swaraj Press, Bairagarh, Vijay Nagar &...
MP News: Transgender Person Dies Of Suicide After Being Forced For Religious Conversion, Beef...
MP News: Transgender Person Dies Of Suicide After Being Forced For Religious Conversion, Beef...
MP News: Over 30K People Take Holy Dip At Pahuj River On Makar Sankranti In Datia
MP News: Over 30K People Take Holy Dip At Pahuj River On Makar Sankranti In Datia
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils 10 Key Farmer Initiatives For Year 2026, Calls It A Historic Year...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils 10 Key Farmer Initiatives For Year 2026, Calls It A Historic Year...