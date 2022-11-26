Bhopal: Potters’ Market takes Bhopalites down the memory lane

An art lover seeing Devendra Shakya's crystal fired porcelain work in Potters' Market -2022' at Gauhar Mahal in the city. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The artworks of 10 master ceramists from Bhopal are on display at the Gauhar Mahal in the city, attracting art lovers, under the 10th edition of ‘Potters’ Market - 2022’.

'Down the Memory Lane' by Girija Waingankar. | FP Photo

Ceramist Girija Waingankar’s gas-fired ceramic and terracotta works, including utensils and boxes, have reminded people of the times of their grandparents. The works are titled ‘Down the Memory Lane’. The firing temperature of the works was 1000 to 1120 degrees Celsius.

“With my work, I want to take visitors on a trip down memory lane. Utensils, clothes, and heirlooms that are passed down through generations trigger a conversation between the past and the present. They keep the past alive,” Girija said.

Another ceramist, Devendra Shakya has showcased a big installation work, based on nature. “Nature, including rivers, trees, hills, and animals, inspires me to use bright colours. I have experimented with glazes. I feel like meditating, consciously or unconsciously. Some forms come to life on clay, mainly from the elements of nature which impact my creativity,” Devendra said. Some of his crystal firing and stoneware works are also on display here.

An installation work by Jhumuk Das Manikpuri | FP Photo

In installation work, potter Jhumuk Das (JD) Manikpuri depicted overjoyed children rushing out of school after the end of classes. In another ceramic work, ‘Selfie’, a woman is shown taking a selfie, with her hubby walking behind, holding a child, and clutching several bags. Yet another picture shows a child enjoying a buffalo ride.

Ceramic works by Suchita Rai. | FP Photo

Suchita Rai has displayed some ceramic works including a tea set with bees crawling on the teapot and the cups. “My work is defined by my love for nature. I love how everything around us is constantly changing, from seasons to weather patterns, and I want my artwork to reflect this. I feel like there’s a lot of beauty in our world –whether it’s an animal, bees, pollen, or any object and that we should look at things from different perspectives.”

Ceramic works by Nirmala Sharma. | FP Photo

Nirmala Sharma has also displayed three gas-fired ceramic works - a pot, a circular staircase, and a home. The works were fired at 1250 degrees Celsius.

Ceramic artworks by Leena Hande. | FP Photo

Leena Hande has showcased Parijat flowers in two flower pots with spiral coils design. “I have worked in many mediums including stone, terracotta, and clay to understand them,” she said.

Ceramic works of Devilal Patidar, Dulal Chandra Manna, Nidhi Chopra, and Veena Singh are also on display here, which are appreciated by art lovers.

Bhopal Potters Development Welfare Society organised the four-day Potters’ Market,’ which began on Thursday.

Besides the exhibition, around 42 potters from across their country have showcased their works at the Market which will remain open for visitors till Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm.

