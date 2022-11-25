e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: DPC okays promotion of IG Police Vivek Sharma and IG Farid Shapoo

Bhopal: DPC okays promotion of IG Police Vivek Sharma and IG Farid Shapoo

DPC was convened for promotion of 1998 batch IPS officers, IG police to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and 2005 IPS officer from DIG to IG rank

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Decks have been cleared for promotion of Inspector General of Police  (administration) Vivek Sharma and Inspector General of Police (anti-naxal) Farid Shapoo. The decision to this effect was taken during the departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting held here at Mantralaya on Friday. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains chaired the meeting in which  ACS home Rajesh Rajora, DGP Sudhir Saxena were also present.

DPC was convened for promotion of 1998 batch IPS officers IG police to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and  2005 IPS officer from DIG to IG and for selection grade to 2010 officers.    

DPC okayed the promotion of IGs Sharma, and Shapoo to ADGP rank, and 2005 IPS batch Sushant Saxena officer to IG. Similarly, 2009 batch IPS will be promoted to DIG. Besides, 23 IPS officers of 2010 batch will be given the benefit of selection grade.

Read Also
Bhopal: PESA to become BJP’s election issue in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal fails to get in top 10, Damoh ranks first

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal fails to get in top 10, Damoh ranks first

Bhopal: 100 shops to be removed for 16-km-long, 6-lane road in Kolar

Bhopal: 100 shops to be removed for 16-km-long, 6-lane road in Kolar

Bhopal: 3-D design of Metro train under preparation

Bhopal: 3-D design of Metro train under preparation

Madhya Pradesh: One held with 52 litres of illicit liquor in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: One held with 52 litres of illicit liquor in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Special awareness campaign centred on women’s rights begins

Madhya Pradesh: Special awareness campaign centred on women’s rights begins