Bhopal: DPC okays promotion of IG Police Vivek Sharma and IG Farid Shapoo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Decks have been cleared for promotion of Inspector General of Police (administration) Vivek Sharma and Inspector General of Police (anti-naxal) Farid Shapoo. The decision to this effect was taken during the departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting held here at Mantralaya on Friday. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains chaired the meeting in which ACS home Rajesh Rajora, DGP Sudhir Saxena were also present.

DPC was convened for promotion of 1998 batch IPS officers IG police to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and 2005 IPS officer from DIG to IG and for selection grade to 2010 officers.

DPC okayed the promotion of IGs Sharma, and Shapoo to ADGP rank, and 2005 IPS batch Sushant Saxena officer to IG. Similarly, 2009 batch IPS will be promoted to DIG. Besides, 23 IPS officers of 2010 batch will be given the benefit of selection grade.