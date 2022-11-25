Bhopal: PESA to become BJP’s election issue in Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with tribal people in Dindori |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): BJP has implemented the provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act to woo tribal people in the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Dindori district on Friday to take part in a function to raise awareness about the PESA Act. In the past six days, Chouhan visited the third tribal district in the state. Earlier, he visited Dhar and Khandwa and interacted with the tribal people about the benefits of the PESA Act.

Similarly, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma was also seen among the tribal people in Jhabua. He, too, interacted with the tribal people about the Act.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won only 15 seats out of 47 in the tribal belt. This is the reason that the party is focusing on the tribal areas and on the assembly seats there.

The Chief Minister is interacting with the tribal people about the benefits of the PESA Act. He told the tribal people that the government has implemented the provisions of the Act to benefit them.

Both the Congress and the organisation named Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) have influence among the tribal people. The BJP feels that those people may go to the two parties.Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister has taken it upon himself to woo the tribal people and the RSS is backing him.

PESA Act is not against anyone: CM

In Dindori, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the PESA Act is not against anyone. Only clause 89 of it will be implemented, he said.

Although the Congress government was in the state for many years, the tribal people did not get the benefits of this Act, he said, adding that some people are spreading canards the Act will destroy the tribal people, but it will only help them.

Children named after PESA

During his Dindori visit, the Chief Minister christened a child as Pesa. He named the child after the PESA Act.