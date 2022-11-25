Bhopal: Rahul reading Digvijaya’s script

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi’s way of attack against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) seems to have contained the script of former chief minister Divgijaya Singh.

Rahul Gandhi’s speeches consist of those issues for which Singh has been criticising the BJP and the RSS for many years. Ergo, Rahul Gandhi seems to be reading the script written by Singh.

On the first day of the Yatra’s entry in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi tore into those legislators who made a flight from the Congress to the BJP. Without mentioning the name of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul said the BJP had purchased the corrupt legislators to form its government in the state. Singh has been making this allegation against the BJP for a long time.

Rahul’s allegation that the RSS was hand in glove with the British has resulted from Singh’s thought. It is clear from the speeches of Rahul that he will be more aggressive against the state government and the BJP in the coming days.

There are many leaders in the Congress who are close to Rahul, but Singh’s influence on him has become very clear.

Impact on MP’s politics: The influence of Digvijaya Singh on Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra will be clearly seen on MP politics. Assembly elections will be held in the state next year. Singh becoming strong will have an impact on the assembly polls.

At present, the Congress politics is veering around Kamal Nath. Once Singh becomes powerful, his supporters will also gain strength. Many supporters of Singh, whom Nath does not like, are aspiring for tickets for the assembly elections. Should the strength of Singh grow, Nath may not be able to give tickets to his supporters.