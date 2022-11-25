e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rahul reading Digvijaya’s script

Bhopal: Rahul reading Digvijaya’s script

Rahul Gandhi’s speeches consist of those issues for which Singh has been criticising the BJP and the RSS for many years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra |
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi’s way of attack against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) seems to have contained the script of former chief minister Divgijaya Singh.

Rahul Gandhi’s speeches consist of those issues for which Singh has been criticising the BJP and the RSS for many years. Ergo, Rahul Gandhi seems to be reading the script written by Singh.

On the first day of the Yatra’s entry in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi tore into those legislators who made a flight from the Congress to the BJP. Without mentioning the name of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul said the BJP had purchased the corrupt legislators to form its government in the state. Singh has been making this allegation against the BJP for a long time.

Rahul’s allegation that the RSS was hand in glove with the British has resulted from Singh’s thought. It is clear from the speeches of Rahul that he will be more aggressive against the state government and the BJP in the coming days.

There are many leaders in the Congress who are close to Rahul, but Singh’s influence on him has become very clear.

Impact on MP’s politics: The influence of Digvijaya Singh on Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra will be clearly seen on MP politics. Assembly elections will be held in the state next year. Singh becoming strong will have an impact on the assembly polls.

At present, the Congress politics is veering around Kamal Nath. Once Singh becomes powerful, his supporters will also gain strength. Many supporters of Singh, whom Nath does not like, are aspiring for tickets for the assembly elections. Should the strength of Singh grow, Nath may not be able to give tickets to his supporters.

Read Also
Bhopal: PESA to become BJP’s election issue in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal fails to get in top 10, Damoh ranks first

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal fails to get in top 10, Damoh ranks first

Bhopal: 100 shops to be removed for 16-km-long, 6-lane road in Kolar

Bhopal: 100 shops to be removed for 16-km-long, 6-lane road in Kolar

Bhopal: 3-D design of Metro train under preparation

Bhopal: 3-D design of Metro train under preparation

Madhya Pradesh: One held with 52 litres of illicit liquor in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: One held with 52 litres of illicit liquor in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Special awareness campaign centred on women’s rights begins

Madhya Pradesh: Special awareness campaign centred on women’s rights begins