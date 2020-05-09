Bhopal: Potable water demand to rise by 40% during summer

The administration is expecting 30 per cent to 40 per cent rise in demand for potable water during summer season in state capital.

Keeping this in view, divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat has directed officials to revive the defunct Nal-Jal Yojna and repair hand pumps in the city.

He asked them to identify areas, which face water shortage in summer and get electricity motors repaired to ensure adequate water supply.

The divisional commissioner held a meeting with municipal and water resources department to address water shortage problem on Friday.

Officials were told to set up water kiosks and place pitchers at different places to cater to people’s needs in summer. Officials have been told to focus on Ratibad, Om Nagar, Bairagarh Chichali, Neelbad and other areas that face water shortage in summer. The divisional commissioner also stressed on quality of potable water.

Get drains cleaned: Divisional commissioner

Divisional commissioner on Friday asked Bhopal Municipal Corporation to clean the surface drains and nullahs and remove encroachments on them if any by May 31. The choked drains submerge roads during the rainy season.