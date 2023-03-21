Bhopal: Postal official suffers cardiac arrest while dancing

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant director of Madhya Pradesh postal circle office Sandeep Dixit suffered a cardiac arrest while dancing at a party on Thursday, police said. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. Official sources said the office had organised a Hockey tournament from March 13. The finals were to be played on Friday. A day before the finals, on Thursday, a cultural programme was organised on the office premises. Dixit was dancing along with his colleagues when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival saying that he died of cardiac arrest. Dixit is survived by his wife and two daughters.