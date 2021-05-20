Bhopal: Positive news on corona front, only nine districts reported over 100 cases

BHOPAL: Only nine districts out of 52 have reported corona cases above 100 in MP on Thursday. The districts are four major districts --Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur and others are Ujjain, Ratlam, Rewa, Shivpuri, and Sagar. It shows that the severity of corona cases is gradually reducing in the state
Madhya Pradesh reported 4,952 corona cases while 9,746 COVID patients were discharged on Thursday.
Active cases continued to come down and now it has dropped to 72,725 in MP, while the positivity rate is 6.3 per cent.
In all 77,493 samples were sent for the testing while 1,283 samples were rejected at the time of testing. State infection tally stood at 7,52,735.
Indore reported 1,072 corona cases and its tally went to 1,42,672 and toll to 1,286. Bhopal tally went to 1,15,872. Active cases in Indore are down to 11,383 and active cases in Bhopal are down to 11,038.
Gwalior reported 135 corona with 5,698 active cases while Jabalpur reported 336 corona cases with 3,367 active cases.
Ratlam reported 162 corona cases with 2,886 active cases while Sagar reported 187 corona cases with 1,905 active cases and Rewa reported 158 corona cases with 2,032 active cases. Shivpuri reported 102 corona cases with 1,366 active cases.
Alirajpur reported just four corona cases which is the lowest in MP while its active cases are 46 while Khandwa reported just 5 corona cases with 140 active cases and Burhanpur reported 8 corona cases with 117 active cases. Jhabua reported 7 corona cases with 332 active cases while Ashok Nagar reported 9 corona cases with 268 active cases.
