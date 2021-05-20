Bhopal: Positive news on corona front, only nine districts reported over 100 cases

BHOPAL: Only nine districts out of 52 have reported corona cases above 100 in MP on Thursday. The districts are four major districts --Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur and others are Ujjain, Ratlam, Rewa, Shivpuri, and Sagar. It shows that the severity of corona cases is gradually reducing in the state

Madhya Pradesh reported 4,952 corona cases while 9,746 COVID patients were discharged on Thursday.

Active cases continued to come down and now it has dropped to 72,725 in MP, while the positivity rate is 6.3 per cent.

In all 77,493 samples were sent for the testing while 1,283 samples were rejected at the time of testing. State infection tally stood at 7,52,735.