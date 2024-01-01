Bhopal: Poorly-Maintained Buses Plying In City | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after the recent Guna bus fire incident, which claimed lives of 13 people, poorly-maintained buses are plying in the state capital. Not only fitness of the Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) buses, but their condition is also a major factor for the commuters. Because of the poor condition, passengers do not prefer the public transport.

The private bus, which was engulfed in flames following an accident in Guna, lacked a fitness certificate. Questioning the maintenance of the buses, MANIT prof Sidharth Rokde said, “The authorities concerned are least interested in proper maintenance of public transport.

The poor condition of buses exposes the lethargic attitude of authority, especially the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). This is the reason the Bhopal City Link Limited has not attracted ‘choice passengers’. Only needy people use the public transportation for regular commute. Second, poor condition of public transport causes air pollution, so overall it earns a dubious tag.”

MP class 3 employees union general secretary Uma Shankar Tiwari, who regularly uses public transportation, said, “Employees use public transport from Vallabh Bhavan state secretariat but their condition is pathetic and need improvement.”

Stating that the onus is on the RTO to regularly check vehicles, president of Taxi Drivers Association Ajaj Ali, said, “Poorly-maintained Buses are plying in the city, but the RTO has become a mute spectator. Proper checking should be conducted for public transport. The BMC should also focus on improving public transportation.”

Meanwhile, regional transport officer (RTO) Sanjay Tiwari said, “We are conducting regular checks. Around 70 buses were checked on Friday and 45 buses on Saturday. We have intensified the drive. The Guna bus fire incident is an eye-opener, so we have intensified the drive against public transport as far as fitness is concerned.”