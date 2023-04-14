Bhopal: Politics for votes heats up on Ambedkar Jayanti

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata and the Congress came down heavily on each other on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on Friday to woo Dalits for the upcoming election.

On the one hand, the BJP called the Congress anti-Ambedkar. On the other hand, the Congress described its rival anti-constitution.

Nearly 37% of seats have been reserved for the SC community which has also direct influence on many other seats. For this reason, both the parties are trying to show their love for the community.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken lies even at Mhow, the birthplace of BR Ambedkar.

Ambedkar could not have even dreamt that a democratically elected government would be toppled through foul means.

This was the reason that he did not make any such provisions in the Constitution as would help the rivals of a ruling party to throw out an elected government, so people are talking about saving the Constitution, he said.

On the other hand, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said the Congress had never given proper respect to Baba Ambedkar.

He was given Bharat Ratna after the four decades of his death, Sarang said.

National president of the BJP’s SC cell Lal Singh Arya said the Congress had made Baba Ambedkar lose two Lok Sabha elections and disregarded him several times.

Ambedkar Jayanti: 154 prisoners get freedom to breathe

For the first time on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, the state government has released prisoners from jails of the state. Earlier on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day, prisoners were released from jails.

On Friday the jail department released as many as 154 prisoners among them five being women, the officials said. Earlier, home minister Narottam Mishra issued orders to release such prisoners who had good conduct in jails and were released on Friday. According to the order, prisoners who are in jail for rape, murder, POCSO Act and other women-related sections will not be released.