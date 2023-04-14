Bhopal: CM announces to include 'Panchatirth' related to Dr BR Ambedkar's life in 'Mukya Mantri Tirth Yojana'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that ‘Panch Teerth’ related to Dr Ambedkar’s life will be covered under Mukya Mantri Tirth Yojana.

The birth place of Ambedkar (Mhow), his education land Nagpur, his Mahaparinirvana land New Delhi and Chaitanya Bhumi Mumbai and Sant Ravidas Temple Varanasi will be covered under CM Tirth Darshan Scheme.

In the meantime, the state government has also decided to include the Ambedkar memorial at 10 kings Henry’s road London in travel rule 2011. So far, Sri Lanka’s Sita Mandir Ashok Vatika and Angkor Wat temple of Cambodia have been notified under Travel Rule 2011.

Notably, the said memorial is known as Ambedkar’s House at 10 King Henry’s Road in North London. Dr Ambedkar lived here between1921-22 during his student days at London School of Economics (LSE).

BJP, Congress pay floral tributes to Baba Ambedkar

BJP state president VD Sharma, medical education minister Vishvas Sarang and others paid tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar as they garlanded his idol installed at Board Office Square.

Similarly, Congress leaders including MLA PC Sharma, corporator Guddu Chouhan, Kailash Mishra also paid floral tributes.