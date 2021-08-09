Bhopal: Political scene heats up even before date for Khandwa Lok Sabha by-poll announced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The date for the Khandwa Lok Sabha by-election is yet to be announced. But the political atmosphere has begun to hit up.

It was evident on Monday when an independent legislator from Burhapur, Surendra Singh Shera, visited the state assembly along with his wife Jayshree Singh, seeking Congress ticket for the by-poll for her.

Surendra Singh, who had independently contested the 2018 assembly elections after being denied ticket by the Congress and won it, also visited New Delhi recently and held meetings with top Congress leaders including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Kamal Nath.

Singh claimed that Congress must carry out a survey in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency. “I am sure, they the (Congress) leaders will appreciate the truth,” Singh told journalists here at the state assembly.

The death of BJP leader Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan entailed the by-poll in Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) from Khandwa and Congress leader Arun Yadav has also been pitching in his candidature for the by-poll. He recently held a meeting with Nath in New Delhi.

Though Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has made it clear on many occasions that the tickets would be given to a candidate on the basis of survey reports, the leaders have started pitching in their candidatures.