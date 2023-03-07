Bhopal: Police Training and Research Institute to introduce app, online portal to ensure smooth traffic management

Police headquarters building in Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The process to develop an application and an online portal to ensure smooth traffic management is underway at Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) at Police Headquarters. The aim is to ensure a hassle-free traffic flow and end problems faced by commuters across the state.

Traffic police officials said application and online portal were being designed and developed by Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology. The online portal and application will boast of several features due to which information will be updated in real time.

Salient features

The salient features of application include time updation of road accidents, district-wise updation of number of accident deaths and injuries, information about vehicles damaged in road accidents, information of vehicles whisked away by the police, its current status, number of traffic challans issued in a day, information about Motor Vehicle Act, latest black spots and repairs. With help of the application, they will be able to prevent traffic jams.

Second phase

Additional Director General of PTRI, G Janardan, said that after launching the online portal and the application, they would be linked to Intelligent Transport Management System and the city surveillance system of MP police in the second phase. The application is expected to be launched by April 2023, he added.