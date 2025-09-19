Bhopal Police To Lock Dilapidated Buildings To Keep Public Off Balconies | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police will lock around 50 dilapidated buildings in the old city to prevent people from gathering on their balconies and rooftops during Durga Puja ‘jhankis’ and processions.

Authorities fear that the weight of the crowds could lead to collapses, resulting in casualties. Police said these structures in old city areas were identified in a joint survey with the Nagar Nigam.

As part of foolproof arrangements for the festival, police are conducting meetings with Durga Puja committees, DJ operators, and other concerned groups to ensure smooth celebrations. Individuals identified as potential troublemakers have been bound down with precautionary bonds.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said additional forces will be deployed and police personnel will be present at every procession and ‘jhanki’. Social media monitoring will also be conducted to prevent the spread of rumours and false messages. Moreover, people spreading fake news to incite communal flare will also be strictly dealt with, he added.

This year, Bhopal will host 63 ‘jhankis’, 1,569 Durga idols, along with 15 immersion ghats and 45 garba events. Crowd management, traffic diversions, and surveillance at sensitive points are also part of the security plan.