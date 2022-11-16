Bhopal: Police team takes part in tennis tourney

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police team participated in the 23rd All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship in 2022. The MP team advanced to quarterfinals after defeating Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir police teams. In the quarterfinals, MP police team lost to Rajasthan team at RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in Delhi.

The Central Reserve Police Force has organised a four-day 23rd AIPL Championship 2022 from November 15-18. The Madhya Pradesh police lawn tennis team was led by Commandant 7th Battalion Special Armed Force Atul Singh. Other participants were Additional Director General of Police Chanchal Shekhar, ADG Yogesh Choudhary and ADG Siddharth Choudhary.