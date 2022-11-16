Bhopal: Abhishek Yadav wins gold medal in U-17 Grand Prix National Wrestling Tournament 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy wrestler Abhishek Yadav has won a gold medal at Wrestling Federation of India U-17 Grand Prix National Wrestling Tournament 2022, organised at Prem Ashram in Haridwar in Uttarakhand from November 13-15.

According to MP Academy, wrestling coach and Dronacharya awardee Maha Singh Rao, Abhishek Yadav, who belongs to Sagar, has won a gold medal at U-17 Grand Prix National Wrestling Tournament 2022.

While talking to Free Press, wrestler Abhishek Yadav said, "I am excited that I have won a gold medal. I am training under Maha Singh Rao sir and his training reflects on my performance. I started wrestling in 2017. My father was a wrestler. When my father saw that I have a talent for it, he supported me in pursuing my passion. Till now, I have participated in eight national tournaments and have won medals in three of them."

He added, "Wrestling is not an easy sport, it requires dedication and hard work. We train every day, and our training not only develops our skills but also makes us confident."

While talking about his training schedule, Yadav said, "We wake up before 5am, then reach morning assembly at 5am, then get ready and warm up for our training sessions. Then we practise on wrestling mat. Following that, we do endurance and strength workout, such squats. We practise till 8.30 am and then again at 4 pm. Mostly, I train under Rao sir, but sometimes I train under other MP Academy coaches too. They are all really good."

‘I am all set for Khelo India’

While talking about Youth Games, Abhishek Yadav said, "I have been selected for Khelo India Youth Games too. I am very excited for the tournament. I will train hard for it. My target is to win gold medal for state."