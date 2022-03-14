Bhopal: Police has become sensitive with women force in department, says DGP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have become sensitive with participation of women in the force, said director general of police Sudhir Kumar Saxena while addressing the closing ceremony of three-day annual conference, Phulwari, organised at police training school in Pachmari, on Monday.

The purpose of three-day programme was to have open discussion with health experts on the personal problems of women cops like financial and stress management and efforts to increase their professional efficiency.

Saxena said women handled all kinds of responsibilities with men in police department.

A three-day annual Phulwari conference of women police officers and employees was organised at PTS in Pachmarhi from March 10. Women from constable to director general rank participated.

Special director general of police Sushma Singh said that the condition of women officers and employees in the police department had improved. She said good environment had been created for women to work in the department.

Additional director general of police (training) Anuradha Shankar said society would be better if more women join public sector. Praising the event, she said it was a commendable effort to establish a dialogue between the employees and officers working in police department and take their problems to a higher level.

