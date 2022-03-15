Bhopal: Police detain two locals in JMB terrorists case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh police has detained two more persons for their alleged link with four Jamat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) members who were arrested on Sunday.

Both of them, who were detained for interrogation, are the residents of Bhopal. Police said they have been detained for allegedly harbouring the JMB members and providing logistic support. They were detained late on Monday night.

"They are being questioned to ascertain if they are aware with JMB members' motive. If their association is confirmed, they will also be charged under UAPA," a senior police officer said.

Four suspected terrorists, who are the members of banned JMB and were residing in Bhopal with their secret plan of creating sleeper cells, have been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On Monday, a Bhopal district court remanded them in 14-day police custody for further investigation in the matter.

A senior police official told IANS that several teams have been deployed and each team has been tasked to investigate the matter in a particular aspect.

"Documents recovered from their possession were prepared in Uttar Pradesh, while these Bangladeshi (JMB members) entered have possibly entered through West Bengal border and local people who helped them here in Bhopal. Therefore, teams have been deployed for different task to investigate this matter," the official said.

He further said that one of them lived in Assam for some time and another in Uttar Pradesh. Police will take them to all their previous addresses for a detailed probe.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:13 PM IST