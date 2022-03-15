Bhopal: CM, ministers, MLAs & office-bearers to watch The Kashmir Files today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his ministerial colleagues, BJP MLAs and state BJP office-bearers, along with their families, will watch the movie, The Kashmir Files, at the MP Tourism’s Drive-in cinema at Hotel Ashoka Lake View on Wednesday evening, according to officials.

The CM and other dignitaries will watch the movie from 8.00 pm onwards.

The state government has declared the movie tax-free for the next six months, which is based on Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus from Kashmir Valley.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:03 AM IST