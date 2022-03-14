Bhopal: Taskforce formed to reduce maternal, infant mortality

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has constituted a task force to reduce maternal mortality, neonatal mortality, infant mortality and malnutrition, according to state government officials.

Economist and former member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, Professor Shamika Ravi, will be its chairperson. Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health and Family Welfare, will be secretary of task force.

Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Welcome Trust India Alliance, Indian IIPH, Delhi, and Dr Ramesh Agarwal, AIIMS, New Delhi, have been made members. Lokesh Sharma, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, has been appointed as Member Secretary.

The task force will work in coordination with Madhya Pradesh State NITI Aayog and Planning Commission. Task Force meeting will be held once in a month or as required. The task force will submit a report by June 30, 2022. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis will function as the technical secretariat to provide necessary support to task force.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:09 PM IST