Bhopal: Police commissionerate system must benefit people, Narottam Mishra to police officials

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): It is the responsibilities of the police officials of Bhopal that the implementation of police commissionerate system should benefit local citizens, said home minister Narottam Mishra while addressing the meeting of police officials at police control room here on Monday, said the police officials.

The police commisisonerate system has been introduced in Bhopal and Indore. The police officials are taking training and also getting information about the new law and legal responsibilities which comes under the system.

The minister further added that the police will use ultra modern gadgets to maintain law and order in the city. He asked to publicise information related to PC system.

Earlier, deputy secretary CM office Neeraj Vashist gave the training on powers and responsibilities to executive magistrate (EM).

The trainer informed that the main work of EM is to maintain law and order in the society. He also gave the details about how the EM is different in comparison to judicial magistrate.

At the training, Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deouskar, additional CP Irshad Wali, DCP Ramji Shrivastava, DCP Vijay Khatri, DCP Sai Krishna were present.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:09 PM IST