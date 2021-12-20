e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Monday, December 20, 2021

Madhya Pradesh: Cold wave grips in state, mercury dips to minus 0.5 degree Celcius in Panchamarhi

Weather experts has said that the cold has broken the record of last 10 years in the state.
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the cold wave conditions prevail in northern states, the mercury level has dropped to shivering levels in the state.

The minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celcius was recorded in Panchamarhi on Sunday night. At the same time, Umaria and Nowgaon recorderd minimum temparure of 1 degree celcius, the meteorological department informed.

According to meteroligical department, various city of the state recored the minimum temperature which include Damoh (Madiyahar) - 0.5°C, Shahdol (Kalyanpur) - 0.8°C, Vidisha (Kurwai) - 1.0°C, Ashoknagar (Aonwari) - 1.4°C, Sidhi (Rampur Naikin) - 1.5°C, Gwalior (City) - 1.8°C, Chhatarpur (Naugaon) - 1.8°C, Hoshangabad (Pachmarhi) - 2.0°C, Umaria (Bandhavgarh) - 2.0°C, Katni (Pipraundh) - 2.1°C, Bhind (Gohad) - 2.2°C, Guna (City) - 2.6°C, Rewa (City) - 2.6°C, Raisen (City) - 2.8°C, Chhatarpur (Khajuraho) - 3.4°C, Tikamgarh (City) - 3.8°C, Shajapur (City) - 3.9°C, Bhopal (Bairgarh) - 4.0°C, Rajgarh (City) - 4.0°C, Shahdol (Jaisinghnagar) - 4.2°C, Sagar (City) - 4.4°C, Mandla (City) - 4.5°C, Datia (City) - 4.6°C, Satna (Raghurajnagar) - 5.4°.

Monday, December 20, 2021
