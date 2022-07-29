Bhopal: Police arrests ‘police’ on charges of extortion

Pic Representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

On Thursday, the Berasia police station had received a complaint that two cops are harassing bikers and car owners in the region and as the police team went there, it found two policemen armed with wireless sets stopping vehicles for checks.

However as the team approached them, the ‘policemen’ sensed trouble and tried fleeing the spot.

However the vigilant team nabbed them and took them to police station. The duo was identified as Bhagwandas and Ram Kishore, both natives of Singrauli, said the police. Not only police uniform and wireless sets, the fake policemen were found in possession of ID cards also.

After interrogation, the two were booked under sections –419, 420, 171 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. A police officer from Berasia police station said that the fraudsters even misused names of IG (Rural) Bhopal Irshad Wali, IPS officers –Tilak Singh, Vijay Singh and others to gain undue benefits.

In the past, these ‘policemen’ have extorted money in districts including – Singrauli, Satna, Sidhi, Balkaghat, Narsinghpur, Katni and others, Using Display Pictures of IPS officers, they used to extort money from contractors engaged in liquor, sand and stone crusher business.

Both of them also were jailed five times on similar offences in the past, the investigators said adding they were trying to ascertain whether they are the ones in the gang or they have their other associates.