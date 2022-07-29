e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Police arrests ‘police’ on charges of extortion

The fraudsters have gone to jail five times in the past on similar charges

Vivek TrivediUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Pic Representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

On Thursday, the Berasia police station had received a complaint that two cops are harassing bikers and car owners in the region and as the police team went there, it found two policemen armed with wireless sets stopping vehicles for checks.

However as the team approached them, the ‘policemen’ sensed trouble and tried fleeing the spot.

However the vigilant team nabbed them and took them to police station. The duo was identified as Bhagwandas and Ram Kishore, both natives of Singrauli, said the police. Not only police uniform and wireless sets, the fake policemen were found in possession of ID cards also.

After interrogation, the two were booked under sections –419, 420, 171 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. A police officer from Berasia police station said that the fraudsters even misused names of IG (Rural) Bhopal Irshad Wali, IPS officers –Tilak Singh, Vijay Singh and others to gain undue benefits.

In the past, these ‘policemen’ have extorted money in districts including – Singrauli, Satna, Sidhi, Balkaghat, Narsinghpur, Katni and others, Using Display Pictures of IPS officers, they used to extort money from contractors engaged in liquor, sand and stone crusher business.

Both of them also were jailed five times on similar offences in the past, the investigators said adding they were trying to ascertain whether they are the ones in the gang or they have their other associates.

Read Also
Bhopal: Make helmet, seat belt mandatory for government drivers, says deputy commissioner of police...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Police arrests ‘police’ on charges of extortion

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway,...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway,...

'Framed in WBSSC scam': Sacked Bengal minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee

'Framed in WBSSC scam': Sacked Bengal minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee

Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; 11 detained

Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; 11 detained

Mumbai updates: City police book 19 persons in two cases over Aarey Metro 3 carshed

Mumbai updates: City police book 19 persons in two cases over Aarey Metro 3 carshed

India vs Australia at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live...

India vs Australia at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live...