Bhopal: Police Arrest Four Including A Minor In Kidnapping And Beating Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bagsewaniya police have arrested four accused including a minor in kidnapping and beating case of two victims, said the police on Tuesday.

The police informed that on July 22 the two victims Rohit and Surendra were returning from 10 Number market when the four accused Dhirendra Kushwaha, Sourabh Narware, Rajendra Chawaria and one minor stopped them.

The four took them on their scooters to Shyamnagar area and beat them but somehow the victims managed to flee from the spot. They reached the police station and filed the complaint.

The police registered the case and with the help of the CCTV footage tracked the accused and arrested them. The police have also seized the two scooters and other items used in the incident.