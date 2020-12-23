Bhopal: Police, administration ceases Kisan Satyagrah planned to be held at Neelam park

BHOPAL: The police and the district administration blocked the Kisan Satyagrah planned to be held at Neelam Park from Wednesday morning.
The Sanyunkat Kisan Morcha has decided to launch the indefinite Kisan Satyagrah at the state capital from Wednesday. Allegedly the police booked the leaders of the Morcha on Tuesday night.
The former district Congress president (rural) Avinash Bhargava informed that the leaders of the Morcha Irfan Jafri, Vijay Kumar and others were called at the police control room on Tuesday night for the discussion. But after discussion they were not permitted to go back to their homes.
Similarly on Wednesday morning when the farmers started reaching the Park from the adjoining districts, the police stopped them at the district borders and made them sit in the police stations.
Those farmers who had already reached the Park were also arrested and sent to the old jail. However, they were later released on bail.
Bhargava informed tha they are planning to organise the Kisan Satyagrah in the state capital itself, but the venue is not decided.
However, the SHO of Jahangirabad Virendra Singh Chouhan informed that there was no demonstration of the farmers at the Neelam Park and the police did not arrested anyone.
Earlier on Tuesday the leader of Morcha Vijay Kumar had informed that that the farmers from Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Hosangabad, Sagar Betul and from other places will gather here in Bhopal from Wednesday. The farmers will stage demonstration against the three new farm laws and also against the electricity bill. He added that these bills are in favour of corporate companies and will not help the marginal farmers from extortion of the corporate companies.
