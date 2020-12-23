Bhopal: Police, administration ceases Kisan Satyagrah planned to be held at Neelam park

BHOPAL: The police and the district administration blocked the Kisan Satyagrah planned to be held at Neelam Park from Wednesday morning.

The Sanyunkat Kisan Morcha has decided to launch the indefinite Kisan Satyagrah at the state capital from Wednesday. Allegedly the police booked the leaders of the Morcha on Tuesday night.

The former district Congress president (rural) Avinash Bhargava informed that the leaders of the Morcha Irfan Jafri, Vijay Kumar and others were called at the police control room on Tuesday night for the discussion. But after discussion they were not permitted to go back to their homes.

Similarly on Wednesday morning when the farmers started reaching the Park from the adjoining districts, the police stopped them at the district borders and made them sit in the police stations.