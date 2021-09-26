e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 04:39 PM IST

Bhopal: Poets Walk in Van Vihar, poetry written by renowned poets recited

Around 20 poets and poetry-lovers participated in the walk. They discussed poetry and poets while walking through greenery in Van Vihar.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Young poets from the city walked through greenery and recited poetry written by Robert Frost, Pash, Kailash Vajpayee and Babusha Kohli at Van Vihar on Sunday morning.

It was the city's first Poets’ Walk organised by Chhatnara. Around 20 poets and poetry-lovers participated in the walk. They discussed poetry and poets while walking through greenery in Van Vihar.

Besides, reciting their own poetries, the young poets recited the poetries of Robert Frost, Kailash Vajpayee, Pash, Babusha Kohli and few others.

“Now, we have decided to organise Poets’ Walk every Sunday. But, the venue will be different every Sunday. We will discuss about the national and international poets and their works,” said Nishant Upadhyay from Chhatnara.

