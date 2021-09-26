Bhopal: Engineering student sexually harassed in moving van, case registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An engineering student was sexually harassed in a moving public transport van in Bhopal, sources said on Sunday.

The girl, a final year student at a Private Engineering College, boarded the Van at Anand Nagar for Bima Hospital in Piplani on Saturday afternoon.

According to the victim, there were three persons including the driver in the vehicle. As the vehicle left Anand Nagar, they started passing lewd comments.

When she alighted from the vehicle at Bina Hospital, the van driver asked the victim to give her mobile number in place of fair. The accused also held the victim's hand and forced her sit in the van again.

The passersby, who spotted van driver harassing the girl, rushed to save the victim. The accused, however, managed to escape. On getting information, a police team chased the accused.

But, the accused left their vehicle near Prabhat Petrol pump and escaped.

In charge of Piplani police station Chain Singh Raghuvanshi said that a case had been registered following the victim's complaint and efforts were on to nab the accused.

