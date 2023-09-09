Bhopal: PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Petrochemical Complex In Bina

PM Narendra Modi/ Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bina on September 14 to lay the foundation stone of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex, which will cost Rs 49,000 crore.

The petrochemical complex will have a capacity of 2200 kilo tons of annual production. The project will be completed in five years and will provide employment to 15,000 people.

Different kinds of polymers will be produced at the plant including LLDPE, HDPE, polyproplene and aeromatics. Bina Refinery is one of the refineries of Bharat Petroleum.

Keeping in view the project requirement, Bina refinery’s capacity is being increased from 7.8 metric million tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 11 MMTPA. Along with this, ethylene cracker complex of 1.2 MMTPA and downstream petrochemical plant will also be established.

After completion of project, the pace of industrialisation will gain speed in Madhya Pradesh and will attract investment in industries related to films, fibre, injection molding, blow molding, pipes, agriculture equipment etc.

Once the plant starts, country will be able to save foreign currency of Rs 20,000 crore in annually. In box PM to lay foundation stone of other projects.

Along with laying foundation stone for new unit of Bina Refinery, PM will also lay foundation stone for electricity and renewable energy plant to come up in 227 acres in Narmadapuram district. It will cost Rs 3,300 crore and will generate employment for 6,600 people.

The other projects include IT Park Unit 3 and 4 of Indore, Mega Industrial Park, Ratlam and 6 new industrial regions - Shajapur, Guna, Mahuganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram, Maxi.

Their total possible investment is Rs 79,800 crore and will generate possible employment for 1,89,600 people.

Textile park

Talking about PM’s proposed visit to Bina, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he would also lay the foundation stone for textile park and other projects, which will employ three lakh people.