Bhopal: PM To Flag Off 2 Vande Bharat Express Trains

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamalapati railway station on June 27.

One train will run between Bhopal and Indore and the other from Bhopal to Jabalpur. Prime Minister had flagged off Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and New Delhi on April 1.

A section of residents said trains were not necessary as many other trains connect the two cities.

They said the government should launch trains from Bhopal to Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Excerpts of what residents said.

Needed for longer routes

Dentist Dr Radhiya Srivastava said, “It is convenient to have trains on short routes like from Bhopal to Indore or Jabalpur. It will be better if we have trains from Bhopal to Bengaluru. There are charter buses, trains and cabs from Bhopal to Indore and Jabalpur whole fares are less than Vande Bharat Express.”

For Pune, Chennai, Nagpur

Cloth trader at New Market Laxman Das Meghani said, “We need trains for Bengalure, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, Jaipur and other big cities with affordable fares.”

All over the country

Social worker Hemlata Ben said, “Vande Bharat Express is a nice initiative but it is needed across the country. People’s dream is going beyond limit. Same way, train should go everywhere without limit.”

