Bhopal: PM to facilitate Grah Pravesh of 4.11L PMAY beneficiaries today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gram sabhas and panchayati raj institutions of the country at 11.30 am by participating in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at the SAF ground in Rewa on Monday. He will also perform virtual Griha Pravesh for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at the function. Along with this, he will also dedicate, lay foundation and inaugurate four large groups of water supply schemes costing Rs 7,853 crore of Jal-Jeevan Mission and also rail projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore. He will also visit exhibition of various departments at the main venue in the morning.

Modi will inaugurate the integrated e-Gram Swaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the panchayat level during the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations. E-Gram Swaraj – Government e-Marketplace Integration aims at enabling panchayats to market their goods and services through GeM through e-Gram Swaraj platform. The PM will also launch the campaign ‘Joint Steps towards Development’ with an aim of increasing people's participation in ensuring full benefits of the government's schemes. Focused on inclusive development, the campaign will focus on extending benefits of schemes to the last mile.

Modi will hand over around 35 lakh Swamitva property cards to the beneficiaries. With the handing over of these cards, about 1 crore 25 lakh property cards would have been distributed in the Swamitva Yojana in the country. In addition to this, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth about Rs. 2300 crore. The projects that will be dedicated include doubling of railway tracks, gauge conversion and electrification projects along with cent percent electrification of the rail network in Madhya Pradesh. He will lay the foundation of the redevelopment of Gwalior station and flag off the three trains.

Moreover, he will lay the foundation stone of 5 projects of Jal Jeevan Mission worth about Rs. 7,853 crore. Among them are Rewa Bansagar project costing Rs. 2319. 45 crore to provide water to 1411 villages of Rewa district, Satna Bansagar-2 water supply project costing Rs. 2153. 12 crore to benefit 295 villages of Rewa and Satna district, Sidhi Bansagar group Nal Jal Yojana costing Rs. 1641. 52 crore supplying water to 677 villages, Tumas group Nal Jal Yojana costing Rs. 951. 18 crore to benefit 630 villages of Rewa district and Rs. 788. 63 crore Gulab Sagar Group Nal Jal Yojana to benefit 323 villages. These projects will benefit 9. 48 lakh families of 4036 villages.

