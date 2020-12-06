Bhopal: Plight of homeless during partition brought live on stage

BHOPAL: A play ‘Camp’ raising pointed questions over the boundaries drawn by nations on the mother earth, stirred the audiences. The play depicted the plight of the homeless during partition.

The artistes, staging the play at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, asked “When the earth is one, why do we draw boundaries on it?” Scripted by Rameshwar Prem and directed by Anand Mishra, the play also asked - Why don't people have the right to live where they want to?

The play revolves around the stories of people including men and women who became homeless during partition. The theater artists through their performance brought to life the difficulties faced by the people, whom, neither of the two countries was ready to accept.

Saghan Society for Culture Evam Welfare Society presented the play. The show, organised in association with Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi and Children’s Theatre, Bhopal, was streamed live on the Facebook page of the society.