Bhopal: MP Drama School first in country to begin regular classes for 2020-2021 academic session

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) has become country’s first art institution to begin regular classes for 2020-21 academic session.
It is also the first institution of higher learning in the state to start holding in-person classes. The students, selected by MPSD after a long process, were initiated into art of theatre on the first day of session held on Monday.
The classes were held in the open on school premises with students sitting on chairs in a circle. The day began with an interaction among students.
In the first class, they were introduced to kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art form of Kerala. It was followed by a class on mime. Next, the students were told about the basics of makeup. Of 26 students, 24 turned up on the first day. The remaining two reported ill.
“It is commendable that school has decided to hold physical classes amid pandemic when all the other institutions are teaching online and artistes are suffering from depression having nothing to do for the past nine months” Daysagar Dharua from Odisha told Free Press.
Dharua said his parents were not enthusiastic about him joining the field of theatre. “But when I was selected, they felt that I have achieved something and allowed me to move to Bhopal,” he said. “Covid kaal mein kuch to acchha hua,” he said.
Dasrath Das from Jharkhand said he had to convince his parents to allow him to come to Bhopal. “I assured them that I would observe every possible precaution,” he said. Dasrath was excited interacting with fellow students from other states. “It is just like a cultural exchange,” he said.
Every year, new session begins from July. However, the beginning of the session has been delayed by almost five months this year because of pandemic. The primary selection workshop for admission to the school was held from October 29 to November 1 while the final workshop was held from November 4-7.
