Bhopal: MP Drama School first in country to begin regular classes for 2020-2021 academic session

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) has become country’s first art institution to begin regular classes for 2020-21 academic session.

It is also the first institution of higher learning in the state to start holding in-person classes. The students, selected by MPSD after a long process, were initiated into art of theatre on the first day of session held on Monday.

The classes were held in the open on school premises with students sitting on chairs in a circle. The day began with an interaction among students.

In the first class, they were introduced to kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art form of Kerala. It was followed by a class on mime. Next, the students were told about the basics of makeup. Of 26 students, 24 turned up on the first day. The remaining two reported ill.