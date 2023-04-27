 Bhopal: Playing outside her home, 8-year-old girl run over by mini truck in Jehangirabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Playing outside her home, 8-year-old girl run over by mini truck in Jehangirabad

Bhopal: Playing outside her home, 8-year-old girl run over by mini truck in Jehangirabad

A mini truck carrying sand hit the girl and the wheel of the truck passed over her head.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl died after a mini truck hit her in Bhopal’s Jehangirabad area on Thursday afternoon.

TI Shahbaz Khan said that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the girl named Iqra was playing near the house. A mini truck carrying sand hit the girl and run over her. The girl died on the spot in the accident.

(More details awaited)

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: High Court rejects bail plea of PFI members imprisoned in Bhopal Central Jail
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Playing outside her home, 8-year-old girl run over by mini truck in Jehangirabad

Bhopal: Playing outside her home, 8-year-old girl run over by mini truck in Jehangirabad

MP Weather Update: Rain and thunderstorm likely in 46 districts including Bhopal and Indore

MP Weather Update: Rain and thunderstorm likely in 46 districts including Bhopal and Indore

MP Board Class 10th & 12th results likely by second week of May as valuation of answer sheets...

MP Board Class 10th & 12th results likely by second week of May as valuation of answer sheets...

MP: Expelled BJP leader Siddharth Malaiya re-inducted into party

MP: Expelled BJP leader Siddharth Malaiya re-inducted into party

Seven MP residents stranded in violence-hit Sudan reach home safely; CM Chouhan thanks PM Modi

Seven MP residents stranded in violence-hit Sudan reach home safely; CM Chouhan thanks PM Modi