Bhopal: Playing outside her home, 8-year-old girl run over by mini truck in Jehangirabad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl died after a mini truck hit her in Bhopal’s Jehangirabad area on Thursday afternoon.

TI Shahbaz Khan said that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the girl named Iqra was playing near the house. A mini truck carrying sand hit the girl and run over her. The girl died on the spot in the accident.

(More details awaited)

