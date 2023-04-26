 Madhya Pradesh: High Court rejects bail plea of PFI members imprisoned in Bhopal Central Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: High Court rejects bail plea of PFI members imprisoned in Bhopal Central Jail

Madhya Pradesh: High Court rejects bail plea of PFI members imprisoned in Bhopal Central Jail

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court rejected six petitions, including the individual petition presented before the court seeking bail.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh High Court | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): MP High Court has rejected the bail application of members of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) imprisoned in Bhopal Central Jail.

A single bench of Justice D K Paliwal rejected the bail application on Tuesday. A total of seven petitions were presented before the court in which six petitions were rejected and decision of one petition was reserved.

Deputy Advocate General Brahmdutt Singh said that a total of seven bail petitions were presented before the court in which there were six petitions carrying 19 applicants of banned outfit PFI and one petition was individual of a member of PFI.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court rejected six petitions, including the individual petition presented before the court seeking bail. The court, however, reserved the decision of one petition whose decision is likely to be pronounced on Thursday, he added.

He further said that after hearing the matter, the Court found that the FIR registered against the accused persons under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UPAP Act which was for their involvement in anti-national activities.

In that case there was no right to give them bail or to give any kind of relief, so the court has cancelled six of their petitions and reserved the decision of one petition, he added.

Read Also
MP: 70-year-old divyang woman charred to death in sleep in Jabalpur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Govt employee falls prey to honeytrap; case registered against 4 persons, including 2 women

Bhopal: Govt employee falls prey to honeytrap; case registered against 4 persons, including 2 women

Madhya Pradesh: High Court rejects bail plea of PFI members imprisoned in Bhopal Central Jail

Madhya Pradesh: High Court rejects bail plea of PFI members imprisoned in Bhopal Central Jail

Bhopal: Doctors to go on indefinite strike from May 3 to press for their demands

Bhopal: Doctors to go on indefinite strike from May 3 to press for their demands

Bhopal: Millet-based traditional cuisines of 7 tribes to be served at Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Millet-based traditional cuisines of 7 tribes to be served at Tribal Museum

Bhopal: CBI arrests 2 Food Corporation of India employees for taking bribe of Rs 40,000

Bhopal: CBI arrests 2 Food Corporation of India employees for taking bribe of Rs 40,000