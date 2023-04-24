 MP: 70-year-old divyang woman charred to death in sleep in Jabalpur
Hearing the screams of the old woman, the neighbours rushed to save the old woman

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old divyang was charred to death in sleep after a short circuit triggered fire in her house in Raza chowk limits Gohalpur police station area in Jabalpur on Monday morning.

According to the Gohalpur Station in-charge, Vijay Tiwari said that the woman was living alone in a rented home after her husband’s death. When the lady was sleeping around 6 am, the fire broke out due to the short circuit and the fire engulfed the whole house. The lady could not run due to old age.

Hearing the screams of the old woman, the neighbours rushed to save the old woman, but the fire was so terrible that no one could go near to save the woman. Somehow a young man tried to save the old woman and he too got burnt in the fire.

Later, the local people informed the fire department. As soon as the information was received, three fire brigades reached to extinguish the fire, but by then it was too late, the woman along with the household items kept in the house were burnt.

The police have sent the body of the old woman for post-mortem while taking punchnama action and have started investigating the whole matter.

