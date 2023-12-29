Bhopal: Plaster Falls Off Ceiling At Government School During Class; Teacher, 2 Students Injured |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An incident highlighting the sorry state of educational infrastructure in the state came to fore on Friday when the plaster of the ceiling of a government school in Bhopal came off, injuring two students and a teacher. Other children studying in the class have also suffered minor injuries.

According to information, the incident occurred at Government MS School located in Shahjahanabad at around 2:00 pm on Friday. Class teacher Fazeen Ali said that she was teaching the children when the plaster of the ceiling started falling. A girl and a child have suffered leg injuries. “I am also injured. It has been 23 years since I taught in this school. Water keeps leaking from the roof every time it rains,” she said. It is being said that the school building is about 35 years old.

Repair work on at school

Principal Kiran Purohit said that more than 100 children study in the school. There are 8 teachers. There were about 17 children in the class at the time of the incident.

“The plaster may have become weak due to dampness of rain, causing it to fall. Councilor Mahesh Makwana had got the repair work done in the classroom where the incident took place. We are continuously getting the school repaired, he said.