 Bhopal: Plan to recruit special forest guards for national parks on anvil
Rules being chalked out

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Representative Image | https://www.wti.org

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is mulling over a proposal for creation of a separate force for forest - the Special Forest Guards. They may be also known as Cheetah Rakshak and Bagh Rakshak.

The proposal is under discussion. A senior Indian Forest Officer wishing anonymity said that proposal was under consideration to draft rules for recruitment of special forest guards for all national parks. Their status will be equivalent to forest guard and they will get salary.

The proposal will then be kept before cabinet for final approval. However, it is in preliminary stage and will to go through multiple checks before going to cabinet. It will be cross-checked by forest department, general administration department etc, another senior official said.

Youths will be appointed for the purpose. As per informal estimate, about 60 special forest guards will be recruited. The recruitment of special forest guards will further boost security layer in national parks and will help in preventing poaching.

article-image

