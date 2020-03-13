Bhopal: Pickpockets have a field day at Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rally, BJP leaders lost cash and mobiles

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rally became a favourite haunt of the pickpockets as a number of visitors and supporters who had gathered to welcome the newly inducted leader in BJP lost their cash and mobiles phones on Thursday. Four police complaints were filed in this connection whertein the complainants said that their mobile phones, wallets carrying cash – all around Rs 40000 - were stolen while they were participating in the rally which commenced from Raja Bhoj airport and concluded at BJP state headquarters on Thursday evening.

Pickpockets successfully picked the pockets of Scindia and BJP supporters. Three FIRs were registered with the Gandhi Nagar police and one with the Habibganj police station in this connection. Piyush Sharma has filed a complaint with the Habibganj police station after he found that his wallet carrying Rs 16,000 cash was pickpocketed from outside BJP headquarter where he had gone to attend Scindia’s rally

Lokesh Awasthi, 40, resident of Indore told Gandhi Nagar police station police that he was relieved of his valuables. Harshwardhan Singh who also lost his mobile phone worth Rs 5,000 also lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar police station. One other complaint was also filed with the Gandhi Nagar police.