Bhopal: Photos of President, PM removed from Urdu Academy, staffer booked

BHOPAL: A controversy erupted over the removal of photographs of President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Urdu Academy on Friday. As police registered a case against a staffer, the BJP workers taking umbrage at the incident staged demonstration on the academy premises.

Urdu Academy chairman Aziz Qureshi, who took over the charge a few days back, approached police complaining against one of his staffer Rahil for removing the pictures of the President and PM from the Academy without permission of higher authority. On his complaint, T T Nagar police have registered a case against Rahil, a resident of Shahjahanbad, under Section 153B (1C) of IPC.