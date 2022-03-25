Bhopal: Photo exhibition on government's achievements in 2 years inaugurated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president Vishnudutt Sharma inaugurated a photo exhibition at the state BJP office on Thursday, based on achievements of the state government in the past two years, as per the state BJP media in charge Lokendra Parashar.

The party workers and general public can visit the exhibition in the coming days too.

On this occasion, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, state vice-president of the party Mukesh Chaturvedi, state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, Yogesh Tamrakar, Sumitra Valmiki, Alok Sharma, Seema Singh Jadaun, Bahadur Singh Saundhiya, Jitu Jirati, Chintaman Malviya, pankaj joshi and many others were present.

ALSO READ Goons vandalise vehicles, manhandle drivers on Sultania Hospital premises in Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:59 AM IST