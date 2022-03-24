Goons vandalise vehicles, manhandle drivers on Sultania Hospital premises in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A local goon and his accomplices vandalized vehicles and manhandled drivers on Sultania Hospital premises in a bid to extort money on Wednesday night.

Talaiya police SHO Rakesh Sahu said police have registered a case against Aqeel alias Chhota Qureshi and his men. The complaint, Nafees Baig, a driver with Super Travels, told police that Aqeel and his men were demanding money from drivers but when they refused the goons manhandled them and vandalized their vehicles. No arrest has been made so far in the case, Sahu said.

Police said that Aqeel, a resident of Islampura, and his three accomplices approached the drivers who had parked the vehicles at the parking lot and asked them to pay Rs 500 each. When the drivers refused, Aqeel and his accomplices started beating them up. The drivers had to flee from the spot to save themselves. They vandalized one ambulance, three travel vehicles, and the superintendent's car parked on the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, supervisor Mohammad Ahsan called the police, however, Aqeel and other miscreants managed to flee.

After vandalizing cars at Sultania Hospital, Aqeel stopped an ambulance driver Shahvez in Jahangirabad area and demanded money from him. When Shahvez refused, he too was beaten. No arrest has been made so far, said police.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Sanchi University of Buddhist pledges to spread awareness on solar energy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:17 PM IST