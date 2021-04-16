Bhopal: People have to die when they get old, says MP minister in response to rising number of Covid deaths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a statement set to spark off controversy, Madhya Pradesh Minister Prem Singh Patel on Thursday said no one can stop deaths due to coronavirus, and that people have to die when they get old. "You said that many people are dying every day. People get old and they have to die," he said.

Patel's remarks came in reply to a question about the rising number of Covid deaths. "I agree that these deaths are happening. But nobody can stop these deaths. Not only me, everyone in the country is talking about cooperation for protection from corona. We seek people's cooperation. It is necessary to follow all necessary Covid precautionary measures including wearing masks, washing hands, following social distancing and getting treated by a doctor," he said.