KHANDWA: State animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel inaugurates machine to make logs from cow dung

Khandwa: State animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel inaugurated a machine at Shri Ganesh Gaushala here on Sunday, which will make logs from cow dung. He operated the machine to check how it works and also inspected the gaushala. He also inaugurated a gaushala in Shujalpur Kala village built at cost of Rs 2.5 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, Patel said that organic fertiliser will not only increase the yield but also farmers’ income. “In Bhopal, buses operate with biogas. The way logs are made from cow dung is appreciable,” he added. This wood will also be used for cremations. “This way, forests will be saved to some extent,” he further said.
State government is getting gaushalas built for cows for which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are making plans, he said. Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma said state government is building gaushalas in each development block. He said state government has taken a decision to set up a cow sanctuary in the state. Under Acharya Vidya Sagar Yojana, a loan of Rs 10 lakh is given to those who want to start a dairy.
Gaushala committee secretary Ramchandra Maurya said gaushala in Shujalpur Kala village will have an auditorium and a resource centre. It will accommodate 2,000 cows. There will be rooms for staff besides an old age home.
Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, district BJP president Sewadas Patel, Gaushala Committee president Om Prakash Mittal were present at the function.