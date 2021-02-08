KHANDWA: State animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel inaugurates machine to make logs from cow dung

Khandwa: State animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel inaugurated a machine at Shri Ganesh Gaushala here on Sunday, which will make logs from cow dung. He operated the machine to check how it works and also inspected the gaushala. He also inaugurated a gaushala in Shujalpur Kala village built at cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said that organic fertiliser will not only increase the yield but also farmers’ income. “In Bhopal, buses operate with biogas. The way logs are made from cow dung is appreciable,” he added. This wood will also be used for cremations. “This way, forests will be saved to some extent,” he further said.