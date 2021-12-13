e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 07:05 PM IST

Bhopal: Pay Rs 20,000 to victims thrashed by police, human rights body tells Madhya Pradesh government

Victims alleged that sub inspector Ahirwar beat them with the belt and threatened to frame them in a fake case.
Staff Reporter
Representative Pic |

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has asked state government to pay Rs 20,000 each to three victims who were thrashed by Barwani police, said officials here on Monday.

A complaint was filed by victims Lokesh Parmilia, Sandeep Kodar and Jagdish that they were called by Anjad police station incharge for investigation. They alleged that the sub inspector Ahirwar there beat them with the belt and threatened to frame them in a fake case.

The commission found that the police officer abused human rights and threatened their Right to Live. The commission has asked to pay Rs 20,000 to each victim and said that the government can recover the amount from police officer.

The commission has also asked to prepare a clear guideline in which people who are called for investigation as a witness or complainants can receive protection.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 07:05 PM IST
