Madhya Pradesh: Pay Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased undertrial prisoner, MPHRC to government

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked state government to pay Rs 5 lakh to the family member of an undertrial prisoner who died in Baidhan jail in Singrauli district, said the officials here on Tuesday. The commission had received complaint that victim Surajbali Singh Gond was an under trial prisoner in Baidhan jail. He contracted TB and died in 2019.

The family members of the victim alleged that the jail administration neglected his treatment, which caused his death.

The commission found that the jail department violated the rights of the undertrial prisoner. The commission asked the jail department that they can recover Rs 5 lakh from the officials concerned and pay the amount to victimís family within a month.

The commission has asked the department to appoint doctors in all central jails and to provide the services of doctors in district jails and in sub-jails. It is also asked to fill the vacant posts as early as possible.

The commission has asked to take disciplinary action against the then Baidhan jail superintendent Indradev Tiwari, pharmacist Rambali Pal and jail doctor Atul Singh Tomar.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:55 PM IST