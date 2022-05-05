Bhopal: Patients suffer as Hamidia Hospital runs out of necessary medicines

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Patients coming to the Outpatient Department (OPD) and those admitted at Hamidia Hospital are not even getting the necessary medicines as this medical facility is running out of many crucial drugs. The patients admitted at the government-run hospital have to purchase medicines and even normal saline from the open market.

The hospital administration has pasted two notes on the wall informing people the names of the medicines unavailable at their medical facility. The hospital administration had arranged for normal saline from Sultania Hospital after its stock got exhausted on Wednesday.

The doctors claim that supply of medicines has been affected due to funds constraint. The hospital had demanded Rs 40 cr but in the budget only Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned.

This is not the first time that medicines stock has run out in Hamidia Hospital due to budget constraints. Every day around the hospital OPD on an average sees 2,200 patients’ footfall. People from Bhopal and adjoining districts come to the government run medical facility for treatment. Usually the doctors prescribe four to seven medicines, however, only half of the prescribed medicines available with the hospital are given to the patients, while the patients are asked to buy the rest- which they mark with red pen- from the open market.

Due to the shortage of medicines, the patients having skin ailment, those having chest, respiratory, and psychiatric disorders are forced to buy medicines from the market at higher prices.

The things are not different at JP hospital as here too the patients have complained of the shortage of medicines, antibiotics and mouthwash.

'Drugs to be made available within 3-4 days': Dr Ajay Jain, deputy superintendent Hamidia Hospital, said that all the medicines will be made available within three-four days. “There was a shortage of normal saline on Wednesday, but then we arranged it from Sultania Hospital. If required we get medicines from the TB hospital. Patients are not suffering. All the medicines will be made available within a couple of days,” said Jain.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:18 PM IST