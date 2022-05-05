Bhopal: Barkatullah University exams, more than 1100 cases of use of unfair means registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1100 cases of use of unfair means have been registered in the ongoing exams of the Barkatullah University (BU) till date, said the officials. These numbers have risen by up to four times compared to pre-COVID exams, he added.

BU is conducting exams for the students of second and third year for various courses of undergraduate classes. These exams are being held offline after a gap of three years due to the corona pandemic. Earlier offline exams were conducted in May-June 2019.

Till now the three flying squads formed by the university have registered 1100 cases of using unfair means in the exams. According to university officials engaged in exams these cases have risen up abnormally. In the year 2016 as many as 253 cases were registered. The numbers went up to 321 in the year 2017. More cases were registered in 2018 and the number reached 334. Nevertheless, in the year 2019 the number of cases of unfair means came down to 299. In the year 2022, over 1100 cases have been registered so far, informed the official.

Retired Professor SG Sharma said that students have taken exams on open book pattern for the past three years. Due to the environment created by the pandemic, a section of students have largely drifted away from studies, added Prof Sharma.

Barkatullah University has formed three flying squads consisting of over one dozen professors to monitor the exams. Prof Pawan Mishra has been made the coordinator.

Year - cases of use of unfair means

2016 - 253

2017 - 321

2018 - 334

2019 - 299

2022 - 1100

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:30 PM IST