Bhopal: Pathaan faces ire of Hindu outfits; movie posters blackened

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Screening of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ was disrupted in parts of Madhya Pradesh after some right-wing organisations held protests on the day the film released on Wednesday. Some theatres in Indore and Bhopal cancelled morning shows following protests. The film has been opposed by some segments who claim that its song called "Besharam Rang" hurts the sentiments of Hindus.Film association has claimed that only first show was disturbed in some theaters due to the protest.

In Bhopal, activists of Bajrang Dal, Sanskriti Bachao Manch and other like- minded outfits staged a protest at Rangmahal Cinema Hall and forced the theatre owner to remove the poster of "Pathaan". The protesters also torn the film's posters.

The protesters torn the movie poster and blackened it. The movie is being screened at 7 theatres in Bhopal - Rangmahal, Jyoti Cinema, Muskaan, Alpana, Sangam, Sangeet, Bharat and Raj Cinema. Police security was deployed at the theatres in view of the protests by right-wing organisations.

The rightwing activists reached in large numbers at theatres shouting slogans the actors and chanting ‘Jai Jai Shri Ram’.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, said,“ Along with Bajrang workers, we protested screening of Pathaan film. We recited Hanuman Chalisa at cinema halls. The insult of Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated. The protest against the film had started after 'Besharam Rang' song.”

In Indore, the activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch showed saffron flags at Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall in protest against the movie and recited Hanuman Chalisa, eyewitnesses said.Besides, Bajrang Dal activists also staged a protest against "Pathaan" at Kastur cinema hall in the city and shouted slogans against Shah Rukh Khan.

In Gwalior, Bajrang Dal workers reached DD Mall and raised slogans. Activists had threatened to set fire to the theater. In view of the protests, police and SAF forces were deployed around the mall.

Film Association Secretary Azizuddin said, “First show of the film Pathaan was disturbed but other shows are being held normally.

The shows in Bhopal have not been cancelled.”

Protest is not justified: Nath

PCC chief Kamal Nath said, “People whose sentiments have been hurt by movie Pathaan, should take their decision about watching it or not. But one should not think one-sided. There is diversity of culture in the country. Is there any country like India where there are so many deities, dialects, religions, festivals and so such a protest is not justified.”

Makers should keep in mind people’s sentiments: Pawaiya

Former minister and BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya said, “Films success depends on the audience who are the strength of the society. If there is any anger in the society, then the filmmakers should also think. Filmmakers have to be very sensitive and should not make a film on a subject that hurts public sentiments. Protesters should also think that there should not be opposition just for the sake of protest.”

